Aframe Upgrades Cloud Video Platform

Aframe has released a new version of its cloud video platform that the company says will improve user efficiency and help them streamline or automate a number of features.

New features include drag-and-drop automated file upload; improved business analytics; a significant five times performance boost; more security and control; and greater flexibility to build streamlined workflows.

The platform is targeted to TV, film, news and sports production companies to help them manage large global teams and is designed to make it faster and easier to store, manage, share, review and distribute full-resolution video securely.