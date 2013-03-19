Aframe Upgrades Cloud Production Platform

Aframe has launched a new version of its cloud video production technology platform that includes integration with Panasonic's AVC codec, a newly designed user interface, an API Library and new editing tools.

The new Aframe 2.0 version includes Edit Flow, a feature that allows users to export their metadata out of Aframe and directly into the three major non-linear editing platforms -- Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro and Adobe Premiere.

"Edit Flow addresses a longstanding issue in the professional video workflow - the inefficiency in the early stages of productions when multiple team members organize rough-edit footage before the professional edit process starts -- and further expand the time- and cost-saving advantages of Aframe's secure cloud video production offering," stated Aframe's Jeff Bedell, a software engineer who spearheaded the development of the new version.

Edit Flow also allows multiple editing formats to be used together on Aframe, enabling support for native camera rushes, high shoot ratios and multiple format projects.

The new support for Panasonic's AVC proxy workflows will allow Panasonic users to streamline P2, AVCCAM and all file-based workflows. As a result, users of Panasonic's latest camera codec can transmit camera-generated proxies directly into Aframe, work on them, and relink with the full resolution media later in the edit suite.