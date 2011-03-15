AFLAC Searches For New Duck Voice

AFLAC has announced it has opened a national casting call

for the new voice of its TV spokesduck. That came after comedian Gilbert

Gottfried was dropped as the voice for some tweeted "jokes"

about the Japanese tsunami attributed to him.

"Gilbert's recent comments about the crisis in Japan

were lacking in humor and certainly do not represent the thoughts and feelings

of anyone at Aflac," Aflac SeniorVP and Chief Marketing Officer Michael

Zuna said in a statement Monday. "Aflac Japan

- and, by extension, Japan

itself - is part of the Aflac family, and there is no place for anything but

compassion and concern during these difficult times."

The company pointed out that Gottfried had not been the

voice of the duck in Japan.

AFLAC last week committed $100 million to disaster assistance, according to the

company.