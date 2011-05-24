AETN Sits on Brightcove 'App Cloud'

A&E Television Networks is using a beta version of Brightcove's App Cloud, a development tool designed to streamline building apps for different device platforms, to manage apps for several current shows and plans to use it for next season's crop as well.

The App Cloud product represents a new line of business for Brightcove, which has been focused on online video since its 2004 founding. The company announced that its video-management platform will now be called Video Cloud.

Brightcove's App Cloud lets developers create native apps and sites for Apple iOS and Google Android smartphones and tablets. The tool combines an HTML5-based development model for cross-platform compilation, automated app distribution, analytics, advertising and connectors for accessing "cloud" services.

AETN used App Cloud to create iOS and Android apps for shows including Lifetime's Army Wives and One Born Every Minute. The programmer can continuously update the apps with content, including video previews and clips, photo galleries, schedule information, tweets and sharing on social networks.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.