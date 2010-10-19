AETN Parties with Punchbowl

AETN Digital has partnered with Punchbowl Software

to launch a free party-planning service, Lifetime Moms Party Planner, at

LifetimeMoms.com that is designed to help users plan all their holiday

festivities.

"Lifetime Moms is for real moms who have busy lives

and face real challenges," said Kim Dobson, vice president of Lifetime Moms, in

a statement. "We chose Punchbowl because of their ability to provide a

high-quality planning solution that will make life a little easier for the

Lifetime Moms audience."

The tool includes a number of features, including a

Date Decider that helps hosts get a group consensus on the ideal party date, a

Digital Invitation Studio that offers hundreds of stylish invitations, and The

Potluck, which allows guests to sign up for what items they plan to bring.

Punchbowl Software runs the Web site punchbowl.com

that helps consumers plan parties from start to finish.

The Lifetime Moms party tool is located at http:/lifetimemoms.punchbowl.com.