AETN Parties with Punchbowl
AETN Digital has partnered with Punchbowl Software
to launch a free party-planning service, Lifetime Moms Party Planner, at
LifetimeMoms.com that is designed to help users plan all their holiday
festivities.
"Lifetime Moms is for real moms who have busy lives
and face real challenges," said Kim Dobson, vice president of Lifetime Moms, in
a statement. "We chose Punchbowl because of their ability to provide a
high-quality planning solution that will make life a little easier for the
Lifetime Moms audience."
The tool includes a number of features, including a
Date Decider that helps hosts get a group consensus on the ideal party date, a
Digital Invitation Studio that offers hundreds of stylish invitations, and The
Potluck, which allows guests to sign up for what items they plan to bring.
Punchbowl Software runs the Web site punchbowl.com
that helps consumers plan parties from start to finish.
The Lifetime Moms party tool is located at http:/lifetimemoms.punchbowl.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.