AETN, NBC To Push Show Merchandise Via Rovi, Delivery Agent
A&E Television Networks and NBC next quarter plan to launch
campaigns to sell products associated with some of their primetime shows
through ads on Rovi's interactive program guides, in partnership with
commerce services firm Delivery Agent.
The campaigns will feature products from NBC shows such as The Biggest Loser and The Office and AETN series including History's Pawn Stars.
Banner ads promoting the products are slated to run on operators
participating in Rovi's IPG advertising network, which include Time
Warner Cable's Los Angeles and Dallas systems, Charter Communications,
Insight Communications, Mediacom Communications and Bresnan
Communications.
At some point, the system from Rovi and Delivery
Agent will let consumers buy products directly from their TVs but
initially viewers will be directed to a website or a toll-free number to
purchase something, said Jeff Siegel, Rovi's senior vice president of
worldwide advertising sales.
