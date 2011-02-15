AETN, NBC To Push Show Merchandise Via Rovi, Delivery Agent

A&E Television Networks and NBC next quarter plan to launch

campaigns to sell products associated with some of their primetime shows

through ads on Rovi's interactive program guides, in partnership with

commerce services firm Delivery Agent.

The campaigns will feature products from NBC shows such as The Biggest Loser and The Office and AETN series including History's Pawn Stars.

Banner ads promoting the products are slated to run on operators

participating in Rovi's IPG advertising network, which include Time

Warner Cable's Los Angeles and Dallas systems, Charter Communications,

Insight Communications, Mediacom Communications and Bresnan

Communications.

At some point, the system from Rovi and Delivery

Agent will let consumers buy products directly from their TVs but

initially viewers will be directed to a website or a toll-free number to

purchase something, said Jeff Siegel, Rovi's senior vice president of

worldwide advertising sales.

