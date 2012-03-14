Aereo Wait-Lists New Yorkers on Internet TV Service

Aereo, the Internet TV startup hit with copyright-infringement lawsuits from broadcasters, claims to have officially launched its $12 monthly service for consumers in New York City -- although it currently isn't letting the general public sign up immediately.

In a press release Wednesday, the company touted its launch of the service offering customers in the New York metro area a 90-day free trial for the ability to watch more than 20 live TV channels on up to five devices.

Aereo has supposedly set up giant arrays of "thousands" of dime-sized antennas somewhere in Brooklyn, which receive over-the-air signals then transcode them for live viewing or DVR playback to an iPad, iPhone 4 or 4S, or Apple TV box via AirPlay. The $12 monthly fee includes 40 hours of DVR storage and access on up to five devices.

But New Yorkers who have tried to sign up for Aereo are informed that the service is currently available "by invitation only." Users must submit their email address and wait for Aereo to contact them.

