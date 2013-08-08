Aereo Tees Up Three More Market Launches

Aereo reentered expansion mode Thursday, announcing launch dates for its broadband TV/cloud DVR services combo in three more markets: Miami, Houston and Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Aereo said it will debut in Miami on September 2, covering Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties and giving it a total reach of more than 5 million Floridians. Aereo said its initial offer there will include access to WFOR (CBS), WPBT (PBS), WTVJ (NBC), WSVN (FOX) and WPLG (ABC), as well as Telemundo, Univision, EstrellaTV, The CW, AntennaTV, Qubo, and ION, among others. Aereo also offers access to Bloomberg Television in all markets.

It's also set to debut in Houston on September 16, with a potential reach of 5.6 million consumers, and access to KRIV-DT (FOX), KPRC-HD (NBC), KTRK-HD (ABC), KUHT-DT (PBS), KHOU-DT (CBS), and KIAH-DT (CW), as MundoFox, Telemundo, AntennaTV, ION, Qubo, COZI-TV, and Saigon TV.

