Aereo Still On In Denver

Aereo followers should not be surprised if the service is still on in markets--Denver and Salt Lake City are the only ones--within the ambit of the Utah district court that earlier this week upheld a Fox injunction against the service.

According to one viewer, the service was still on in Denver Thursday even after the court's decision Wednesday. It was still available in Salt Lake City as well.

Turns out the decision does not become final until after Fox posts a $150,000 bond with the court, which Fox said it planned to do sometime late Thursday or Friday.

The bond is posted so that if an appeals court overturns it or Aereo ultimately proves the injunction did to it harm, the bond can be applied to damages.

Aereo had no comment on the timing of its takedown.