Aereo Sets San Antonio Launch Date

Aereo may be tapped out of capacity in New York City, but it’s gearing up to tap in to the San Antonio market.

Aereo announced Monday that it will launch its mix of broadband TV and cloud DVR services in San Antonio on Feb. 19, claiming the debut of its antenna array there will give it a potential reach of more than 2.2 million consumers over a 22-county area.

Aereo said its San Antonio offering, which will start at $8 per month for 20 hours of DVR storage, will offer more than 30 over-the-air channels, including KSAT (ABC), WOAI (NBC), KENS (CBS), KABB (Fox), KMYS (CW) and KLRN (PBS); special interest channels MeTV, LiveWell, Create, JCTC, Trinity Broadcasting, Qubo and Smile of a Child (children’s programming) and Zuus Country; and Spanish-language channels UniMás, UniVision, Telemundo and Exitos TV. In addition, consumers will also have the ability to add Bloomberg Television.

