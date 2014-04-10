Aereo Sets A Date With Google’s Chromecast

In a move that will bring live TV to the popular Chromecast streaming adapter, Aereo announced Thursday that its broadband video and cloud DVR service will be “Google Cast Ready” on May 29.

That’s a little more than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case between Aereo and major broadcasters on April 22.

Aereo said customers in its active markets will be able to stream live TV and play back network-stored programs on the Chromecast via an app offered through the Google Play store. When the app becomes available, a “cast” icon will appear after the app is installed.

