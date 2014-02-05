Aereo Runs Out Of Capacity In Atlanta, Too

Raising more questions about the scalability of its platform, Aereo confirmed Tuesday that it has outstripped capacity in Atlanta, an admission that comes just days after the service was temporarily tapped out in New York City.

Spokeswoman Virginia Lam said via email that Aereo will advise consumers when Aereo has added fresh capacity in Atlanta, but could not say when the company will be ready to take on new customers in the market. In the meantime, consumers can enter the queue by registering on the company's website, she added. DSL Reports first reported Tuesday that Aereo had run out of capacity in Atlanta, where Aereo launched service last June.

Aereo has not identified the exact nature of its recent capacity crunches, and if they are tied to physical facility space, its array of thumb-sized antennas, the servers powering its broadband TV/cloud DVR combo, a mix of those, or something else entirely.

When it ran out of capacity in NYC, the company stressed that it was due to high subscriber demand and not linked to power-related issues.

