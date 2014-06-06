Aereo Now Chromecast-Ready

Following a brief delay, Aereo announced Thursday that its broadband TV and cloud DVR service now works with the popular Google Chromecast streaming adapter.

The extension, supported on Android-powered devices, gives Aereo users a new way to stream content from the service to the TV. Aereo also supports iOS devices, most major PC browsers, the Apple TV (via AirPlay), and the Roku platform.

Aereo’s original plan was to be “Google Cast Ready” on May 29, but delayed its debut in order to iron out a “few kinks,” but didn’t elaborate further.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.