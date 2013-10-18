Aereo Launching In Detroit Oct. 28

Fresh off its latest court victory and with

backer Barry Diller a newly-minted Giant of Broadcasting, Aereo announced Friday that

it will launch in Detroit Oct. 28.

Nine counties in the

state will have access to Aereo's online over the air TV service and DVR

functionality on computers and a host of mobile devices, including the

just-announced Android availability.

Aereo is currently

available in seven markets, not counting Detroit, with plans to

expand to over a dozen more in the coming months.

Broadcasters have

sued Aereo for alleged copyright violations--it does not compensate

broadcasters--while Aereo says it is just providing remote, private, access to

free TV signals.

A Massachusetts Federal

district court this week joined a similar New York court and the

Second Circuit Court of Appeals in refusing to enjoin Aereo from operating the

service while those and other district courts adjudicate the underlying case in

various broadcaster challenges.