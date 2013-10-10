Aereo Launching Android App

Aereo says its OTT TV station delivery service will be available to Android users Oct. 22.



A beta version of an Android app will be released that will allow subs to access the service via phones, tablets and other devices running Android 4.2 or higher. It will also allow subs to connect to a Roku box.



Aereo says it provides access to free TV station signals via remote antennas and so is not retransmitting a performance subject to copyright or carriage fees. Broadcasters have sued saying it is an illegal retransmission. The courts have yet to decide, but they have refused to enjoin the service, allowing Aereo to continue to launch in markets including New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Miami, Houston and Dallas



Aereo is already supported on iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Chrome, Internet Explorer 9, Firefox, Safari, Opera and AppleTV.



The app is free. The service starts at $8 per month, which includes 20 hours of storage.