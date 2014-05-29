Aereo Delays Its Chromecast Debut To June 4

Aereo customers looking to watch live TV and recorded shows on the popular Google Chromecast adapter will have to wait just a wee bit longer.

“We are delaying release of Chromecast support to June 4 to work out a few kinks. Bummed about the delay, but next week is gonna rock!,” Aereo said in this tweet on Thursday.

The original plan was to have Aereo “Google Cast Ready” May 29, and add the Chromecast to Aereo’s list of supported devices. Aereo offers an app (in beta form) for Android-powered phones and tablets at the Google Play store, and also supports iOS devices, most major PC browsers, the Apple TV (via AirPlay), and on Roku boxes.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.