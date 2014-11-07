Aereo Closing Boston Office, Laying Off 43 Workers

As it continues to seek a way forward following a string of court setbacks, Aereo is laying off most of its employees and shutting down its Boston office, the company said in a letter to the state.

In that letter, posted here by Boston magazine and signed by Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia, the company revealed that it expects to close the office on November 12, and that 43 employees will be laid off on that date. “We expect remaining Boston employees to remain temporarily to wind up operations,” he added.

The filing from the company also included the written notice issued to affected employees explaining the decision, and noting that Aereo anticipates offering them “a modest severance package.”

