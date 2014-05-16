Aereo Beefs Up Free Trial

Aereo, whose future hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court weighs its case against the nation’s major broadcasters, is offering an upgraded version of a free, 30-day trial of its service that provides access to an extra antenna and three times the storage of its basic offering.

The promotion, which went live Thursday, essentially offers a free month to Aereo’s higher-end, $12-per-month tier, which allows users to record two shows at once and 60 hours of cloud DVR storage. Its basic, $8 per month plan provides access to one antenna and a cloud DVR with 20 hours of DVR storage.

It was not immediately known how long Aereo will keep this “upgraded” trial going.

