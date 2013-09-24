Aereo Adds Four Cities To Launch List

Aereo on Tuesday said it has added four cities to the first phase of its national service deployment: Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; Indianapolis; and San Antonio, Texas.

Those cities, which represent a population of about 8 million, are in addition to the 22 expansion cities Aereo announced in January.

Following recent launches in Dallas and Houston, Aereo has already debuted its broadband TV and cloud DVR service package in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and Miami, but has yet to announce any subscriber totals. Other cities on tap for Aereo's initial rollout phase include Minneapolis; Madison, Wis.; Cleveland; Providence, R.I.; Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pa.; Chicago; Denver; Kansas City; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Austin, Texas; Tampa, Fla.; Birmingham, Ala.; and Detroit.

