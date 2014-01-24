AEG, Akamai To Provide Grammy Streaming Tech

Akamai Technologies will be working with AEG Digital Media (AEGDM) to provide live and on demand video streaming for The Recording Academy’s Grammy Live online programming between January 24th and 27th.

Grammy Live, which is in its fifth year, provides users access to behind-the-scenes events related to the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and includes both live and on demand content.

In a statement, Evan Greene, CMO for The Recording Academy explained that “our relationship with Akamai and AEG Digital Media gives us the ability to continue to innovate and create deeper, more engaging experiences.”

Akamai’s digital media technology will be used to stream content over the Akamai Intelligent Platform via 147,000 globally distributed servers.

AEG Digital Media’s Online Broadcast Center in Marina Del Rey, Calif., will serve as the master control room for Grammy Live. The event will also use the company’s direct fiber connections and AEG Digital Media's multi-angle Tremolo Player to create a personalized experiences.