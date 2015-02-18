A+E Taps Rovi for TV Ad-Vantage

A+E Networks is the first announced programmer to roll out a data-driven platform from Rovi aimed at helping advertisers reach targeted audiences.

A+E is using that platform, called Ad Optimizer, to sell inventory and drive more value across its stable of linear TV channels, a group that includes A&E, Lifetime, History, and Military History, among others.

Ad Optimizer is not an addressable advertising system, but instead uses a variety of data sources to generate ad plans that can target specific audience profiles based on what’s known about a programmer's ad inventory and the data that’s available to Rovi’s platform. That audience-based selling approach, by way of example, could look across A+E’s inventory to determine which upcoming avails over-index to a likely buyer of Ford trucks.

