A+E Syncs With Comcast on TV Everywhere App

A+E Networks launched its first iPad video apps for A&E,

History and Lifetime with free access to full episodes of the networks'

original series and struck a TV Everywhere deal with Comcast, under which the

MSO's subscribers can access even more content.

The A+E apps were released Thursday in the Apple iTunes

Store, just a few months after many of the programmer's original

series were dropped from Netflix. A+E spokesman Dan Silberman said the

launch of the apps and the Comcast TV Everywhere pact have "nothing to do with

the Netflix deal."

The apps provide full episodes, movies and exclusive clips

of A+E programming, including current and previous seasons of: Storage Wars

and Duck Dynasty on A&E; Pawn Stars and Swamp People

on History; and Dance Moms and Project Runway on Lifetime. A+E

already provides some free episodes on its websites.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.