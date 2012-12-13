A+E Syncs With Comcast on TV Everywhere App
A+E Networks launched its first iPad video apps for A&E,
History and Lifetime with free access to full episodes of the networks'
original series and struck a TV Everywhere deal with Comcast, under which the
MSO's subscribers can access even more content.
The A+E apps were released Thursday in the Apple iTunes
Store, just a few months after many of the programmer's original
series were dropped from Netflix. A+E spokesman Dan Silberman said the
launch of the apps and the Comcast TV Everywhere pact have "nothing to do with
the Netflix deal."
The apps provide full episodes, movies and exclusive clips
of A+E programming, including current and previous seasons of: Storage Wars
and Duck Dynasty on A&E; Pawn Stars and Swamp People
on History; and Dance Moms and Project Runway on Lifetime. A+E
already provides some free episodes on its websites.
