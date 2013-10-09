A&E to Rebrand With 'Be Original' Tagline
A&E is getting a new look.
The network announced Wednesday that later this year, it will unveil a new on-air look, website and tagline: Be Original.
The rebrand is said to reflect the network's move into 100% original programming in primetime. A&E had used its current "Real Life Drama" tagline since 2008. "A&E is a brand that celebrates originality. Our content is 100% original, our talent is completely one-of-a-kind and our storytelling is innovative and always fresh. "
said Guy Slattery, executive VP of marketing, A&E Network.
The rebrand for A&E will launch Dec. 11 during Duck Dynasty's Christmas special.
"A&E has always been a leader in quality original programming and has enjoyed a decade of growth. Our new tagline embodies who we are and not just what we do," said David McKillop, general manager and executive VP of A&E Network. "From Duck Dynasty to Bates Motel, we are 100% original with the most unique characters and content in television. 'Be Original' is much more than a tagline, it's a rallying cry for our programmers and marketers to always take creative risks, perpetually innovate, inspire and engage the next generation of viewers."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.