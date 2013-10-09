A&E to Rebrand With 'Be Original' Tagline

A&E is getting a new look.

The network announced Wednesday that later this year, it will unveil a new on-air look, website and tagline: Be Original.

The rebrand is said to reflect the network's move into 100% original programming in primetime. A&E had used its current "Real Life Drama" tagline since 2008. "A&E is a brand that celebrates originality. Our content is 100% original, our talent is completely one-of-a-kind and our storytelling is innovative and always fresh. "

said Guy Slattery, executive VP of marketing, A&E Network.

The rebrand for A&E will launch Dec. 11 during Duck Dynasty's Christmas special.

"A&E has always been a leader in quality original programming and has enjoyed a decade of growth. Our new tagline embodies who we are and not just what we do," said David McKillop, general manager and executive VP of A&E Network. "From Duck Dynasty to Bates Motel, we are 100% original with the most unique characters and content in television. 'Be Original' is much more than a tagline, it's a rallying cry for our programmers and marketers to always take creative risks, perpetually innovate, inspire and engage the next generation of viewers."