A+E Networks Unveils New Branding Campaign

A+E Networks unveiled a new brand campaign—Brave Storytellers—featuring a collection of films showcasing directors like acclaimed photographer and artist Amanda Demme and featuring A+E stars like Leah Remini, Donnie Wahlberg, Steven Clark, Kevin Lawrence and Elizabeth Smart.

The campaign is aimed to target today's 'open generation', a large, varied audience united by a shared outlook: interested in the world around them, according to A+E.

Centered on the theme “It’s only by looking closer that we see,” the campaign begins Aug. 15 and was the brainchild of A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc, who tappedAmanda Hillas the company’s new chief marketing officer in September. Hill has been the driving force behind A+E’s new vision, and hired entertainment and brand creative agency Sunshine to execute that vision along with A+E’s internal team.



For more, go to multichannel.com.