A+E Networks Taps Clearleap For Set-Top VOD

Clearleap said it has scored a deal to handle set-top video-on-demand distribution for A+E Networks’s stable of brand/channels, including A&E, History, Lifetime, FYI, LMN and H2.

Clearleap said the partnership launched this month and is the first agreement between the companies, and includes the opportunity for Clearleap to support multiplatform services.

“The logistics of publishing on-demand content have become dramatically complex,” said Richard Shirley, A+E Networks’ VP of distribution business development, in a statement. “At A+E, we’re always looking to leverage technologies that will help us manage complexities and ensure the content viewers are looking for is available when they want it.”

