A+E Networks Joins Fire TV Lineup

A+E Networks said authenticated TV Everywhere apps from A&E, History and Lifetime have joined the Amazon Fire TV lineup, and also announced that its apps have reached 22 million downloads overall.

Initially, those offerings on the Fire TV will feature access to on-demand fare from its programming stable, including full episodes of original series such as Bates Motel, Storage Wars,Project Runway, Devious Maids and Pawn Stars, as well as movies and exclusive clips.

A+E does offer live linear feeds of A&E and History to authenticated users on its apps for Web browsers and iOS devices.

