A+E Joins Sling TV’s Core, ‘Lifestyle’ Packages

Hitting a deadline announced in mid-March, Sling TV has added select channels from the A+E Networks stable to its core offering and its recently launched “Lifestyle Extra” programming package.

Sling TV, Dish Network’s OTT pay-TV service for cord-cutters, which launched nationwide on Feb. 9, said it has added A&E, History, H2 and Lifetime to its $20 per month “Best of Live TV” package, and has added FYI and LMN to its $5 per month Lifestyle Extra add-on pack.

Sling TV is offering a three-day replay feature for select A+E originals, including The Returned, Bates Motel, Vikings, Pawn Stars, Dance Moms and Project Runway, and is offering VOD content from all of the carried A+E networks.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.