Advertisers Worry About Scripps/Cablevision Spat

Cablevision and Scripps Networks Interactive

continued their contract war over the weekend, with neither side looking likely

to back down from a row which has deprived three million Cablevision homes in

the New York

region from receiving Food Network and HGTV.

One group of viewers is watching the spat

particularly closely: the advertisers. Scripps Networks said it had reached out

to the ad community to inform them that the networks were being pulled on Dec.

31 since Cablevision had not come to terms with Scripps over a new carriage

contract.

Ira Berger, director of national broadcast at

the Richards Group, explained that while marketers' buys are protected to some

extent because of ratings guarantees, that can be made up elsewhere, he added:

"In the case of Scripps, New

York and Long Island has such a

concentration of media people. It is such an important market for a lot of

products that it takes on an importance beyond the impressions you are losing."

Marketers are also watching carefully to see

how long these disputes keep major services off air. "You wait and see if it's

going to be long term like Versus and DirecTV, that's the real concern...and its

looks like it will increase in frequency," said Berger. Advertisers had been

watching the now resolved News Corp/Time Warner Cable face-off over new fees

for Fox network, with bated breath.

Media buyer Jason Kanefsky, senior VP of MPG

points out that at least the argument is playing out during the softest sales

month for many companies - Home Depot and Lowes are two of Scripps biggest

advertisers - but even he is keeping his fingers crossed this does not turn out

to be the kind of long term stand-off. "It's never good when you lose coverage,

but I don't expect it to be long." Kanefsky feels Scripps is warranted in

asking more for their two flagship brands. "When they first came on they had to

battle for space, and they gave it away. Ten years later they're cracking the

top ten and they have viable brands...This warrants an increase in fee." Though

Kanefsky also acknowledged the dilemma for Cablevision, "If they give in to

Scripps then who's next?"

A spokeswoman for Scripps said that

management had reached out to Cablevision Jan. 3, and still held out hope for a

discussion Monday (Jan. 4). As of 2.00

p.m. E.T. it had not heard back. "We are continuing negotiations in a very

productive manner with Time Warner Cable," said the spokeswoman, adding that

Scripps had tied up several other distributor agreements this year. Each

negotiation involves not just the right to broadcast the two lifestyle channels

but all kinds of elements such as participation in TV Everywhere initiatives

that bring programming to individual online venues, video-on-demand and

syndication rights and co-marketing agreements.

A Scripps spokeswoman added: "We're looking

at ways to get programming out there for our viewers," but declined to say

whether that meant bypassing the cable operator altogether and tying up with an

online provider. "We aren't doing long form online; that undermines the value

equation we have with all our distribution partners." She said having the

channels back on cable was the best solution for viewers but that, "in the

meantime we're looking at some alternatives."

According to a note from Morgan Stanley

analyst Benjamin Swinburne Monday, Food Network ratings were up 21% in December

among the 18-49 year old demographic, and up 13% at HGTV over the same period.

Scripps newest service, Travel was also up 13%.

Despite Scripps popularity with viewers the

networks receive tiny fees when compared to other channels. According to data

from SNL Kagan, HGTV receives 13 cents per household per month, while Food

Network receives 8 cents. In a release dated Jan. 1, Scripps says Cablevision

pays the company less than 25 cents for its networks. Cablevision said in a

statement Jan. 3, Scripps is looking for a 200% rate hike for those two

services.

Cablevision said Scripps has

declined their offer to make HGTV and Food Network available while the two work

out their differences. "If Scripps really cared about their viewers Scripps

could put their programming back while we negotiate a new agreement. We believe it was irresponsible for Scripps

to take the channels off, and it is irresponsible for them not to put the

channels back on."

Cablevision's tactics are

being described as hardball by many media commentators. The risk for Cablevision

in not coming to terms with Scripps involved the possibility that customers

shift to rival Verizon Fios in order to get the two channels. "HGTV and Food

Network programming are viewed by two million primetime households daily. This

would translate to approximately 61,000 subscribers representing $65 million of

Cablevision's $3.2 billion estimated 2010 revenue if all viewers canceled their

service," wrote Morris in a note today.