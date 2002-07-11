Advancing at AAF

The American Advertising Federation has promoted several staffers.

Clark Rector Jr., vice president, state government affairs, has been given a senior vice president stripe and named director of personnel. Rector monitors and lobbies legal and regulatory issues for the federation.

Also getting a SVP stripe is Heide Gardner, who has been vice president of diversity and strategic programs, as well as executive director of the AAF Mosaic Center on Multiculturalism.

Gail Bozeman, vice president of event management, assumes additional duties as executive director of the AAF Foundation.

Kristin O'Ferrall, director, marketing services, has been named vice president, marketing services.