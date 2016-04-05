AdvancedAd 2016: Addressable Advertising Still a Local Play

Complete Coverage: Advanced Advertising

New York – Addressable TV advertising has been a hit at the local level, but don’t hold your breath to see these techniques go big on the national stage anytime soon.

The issue is that the technology to enable addressable TV advertising is owned by the operators, while national inventory is owned by the national networks, Michael Bologna, president of MODI Media, said on a panel dedicated to the topic at the Multichannel News/Broadcasting & Cable Advanced Advertising and Measurement Summit.

Getting those two sides together requires cooperation. “They’re both stubborn and difficult,” Bologna said, offering a prediction that national addressable TV advertising is still five to seven years away.

But not everyone is as pessimistic about the near-term prospects for a national addressable market.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.