Advanced Advertising: Microsoft's Porter Says Industry Is ‘Ripe' For Such Methodology

New

York -- With the economy and the stock market in a constant state of

flux, marketers may become wary of deviating from the standard

advertising methods. But David Porter, Microsoft's video advertising

evangelist, says that now is the time to push these advanced methods.

That's what he told the audience during a Q&A with Multichannel News technology editor Todd Spangler, during B&C/Multichannel News "Advanced Advertising 4.0" here Tuesday.

Porter

explained that the latest Nielsen data shows that TV viewership still

continues to grow (Nielsen reported that the average person spends four

hours a day in front of a television). "That's a real testament to

America's love affair with TV," said Porter. "As long as the viewer is

there, TV is a fantastic business." Porter also said that TV spending is

up -- albeit slightly -- with cable leading the way, up 12%.

One

of the things Porter explained that Microsoft does is crowd-source from

more than the standard demographics, instead targeting viewers based on

lifestyle, behavior, and purchase-based activity. Porter argues that

this method helps them find "pockets of viewers in unsuspecting places,"

thus the commercials are seen by a higher viewing percentage of the

target audience. "Targeting does not have be addressable, it can be more

precise than mass media," said Porter.

MSOs

have taken flak for still using what many consider is an out-dated

advertising method. "We need to stop picking on the cable operators,"

said Porter. "They have a lot of different priorities that are fighting

for their attention."

Porter,

who exited the cable industry in June when he left Cox for Microsoft,

said that with the amount that cable operators have on their plate

(subscriber base, carriage agreements), they need to partner with

different participants in order to move forward. "They don't have to

have a ‘build-it-ourselves' mentality," said Porter.

Porter

argued that there will always be the primetime, mass-appeal content on

TV, but what goes overlooked is the leftovers. "We'll always have the

premium, primetime content," said Porter. "But then there's all the rest

of the content on TV."

"You have to decide," said Porter. "Are you looking for scale, or are you looking for one-to-one?"