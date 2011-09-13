Advanced Advertising: GroupM's Bologna: Addressable Ads Finally ResemblingScale

New York -- After six years of everyone in the industry

talking about it, including himself, Michael Bologna, director of emerging

communications for GroupM, said addressable advertising is finally starting to

resemble scale.

"By the end of this current year, we could see scale in

addressable advertising upwards of 15 million and that's important to our

business," Bologna said at B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising

event here Tuesday afternoon.

Bologna calls the ability to target not just core

demographics, but specific households and eventually individual viewers "the

holy grail of television," with improved targeting and reducing waste equaling

a better return on investment for advertisers. But to achieve real scale, that

15 million households will have to grow to 40 million, to the point where all

DVR boxes have addressable capability, he says.

"Only then will we be able to take a commercial that was

purchased nationally and divide it and cut it up addressably across all the

participating systems," Bologna said in a Q&A with B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette.

But achieving that scale is going to take more than just

time, especially working with advertisers who are used to a traditional cost

per thousand basis. With hyper-targeting, Bologna has found the planning -- who to reach, how often, etc. - to be the

hardest part of the process.

"There's nothing quick, short or easy about coming up with a

targeting scenario," he said.

Another major hurdle is that interactive advertising still

lives within each local cable operator system, requiring advertisers to rebuy

networks and programs they already own nationally to support the interactive

functionality. It's a problem that companies like Canoe Ventures have tried to

solve, so far with limited success, though Bologna did offer some kind words to

the beleaguered company Tuesday.

"People give Canoe a hard time. At the end of the day, their

model still is what national advertisers are asking for," he said. "They will

get there, in a little bit while longer they will give everyone what they set

out to do."