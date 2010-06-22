Advanced Advertising 2.0: Varied 'Currencies' Driving Research, Business

New York -- If Nielsen, for good or for bad, remains the gold standard of

TV research, there are plenty of other currencies in which measurement

and advertising businesses are being transacted.

So said research

executives on the "Viewer Measurement: State of the Art" panel at the

Advanced Advertising 2.0 event, sponsored by Multichannel News

and B&C, here Monday afternoon.

Although linear TV,

accounting for 90% of video consumption and largely tracked by

panel-based data, remains the dominant vehicle for the $60 billion spent

on the medium annually, executives gave the edge to set-top collection,

which provides larger sample bases than Nielsen and more granular data,

as well as information about video-on-demand and interactive elements.

To that end, FourthWall Media, Rentrak Corp., TiVo and Kantar

Media (previously TNS Media) are all engaged in multiple projects,

yielding various reports that extend beyond the historical panel data.

