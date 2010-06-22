Advanced Advertising 2.0: Varied 'Currencies' Driving Research, Business
New York -- If Nielsen, for good or for bad, remains the gold standard of
TV research, there are plenty of other currencies in which measurement
and advertising businesses are being transacted.
So said research
executives on the "Viewer Measurement: State of the Art" panel at the
Advanced Advertising 2.0 event, sponsored by Multichannel News
and B&C, here Monday afternoon.
Although linear TV,
accounting for 90% of video consumption and largely tracked by
panel-based data, remains the dominant vehicle for the $60 billion spent
on the medium annually, executives gave the edge to set-top collection,
which provides larger sample bases than Nielsen and more granular data,
as well as information about video-on-demand and interactive elements.
To that end, FourthWall Media, Rentrak Corp., TiVo and Kantar
Media (previously TNS Media) are all engaged in multiple projects,
yielding various reports that extend beyond the historical panel data.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.