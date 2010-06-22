Advanced Advertising 2.0: Marketers Push TV's Engagement Buttons
New York -- While advanced-advertising business models and formats
are still evolving, dozens of advertisers are taking advantage of
interactive TV platforms today to build higher engagement with
consumers.
Executives from DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Verizon,
Bravo and Unilever relayed their experiences on the panel "Two-Way
Marketing Engine: Success Stories," here Monday at the Advanced
Advertising 2.0 event produced by Multichannel News and B&C.
DirecTV,
for one, has seen positive results from recently executed interactive
campaigns for advertisers including Hellmann's Mayonnaise and Resort
& Residence TV, said Rich Forester, vice president of advertising
sales.
"Once people get to the application and start to interact
with it we see really, really good things about awareness and intent to
purchase," he said.
