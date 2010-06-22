Advanced Advertising 2.0: Marketers Push TV's Engagement Buttons

New York -- While advanced-advertising business models and formats

are still evolving, dozens of advertisers are taking advantage of

interactive TV platforms today to build higher engagement with

consumers.

Executives from DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Verizon,

Bravo and Unilever relayed their experiences on the panel "Two-Way

Marketing Engine: Success Stories," here Monday at the Advanced

Advertising 2.0 event produced by Multichannel News and B&C.

DirecTV,

for one, has seen positive results from recently executed interactive

campaigns for advertisers including Hellmann's Mayonnaise and Resort

& Residence TV, said Rich Forester, vice president of advertising

sales.

"Once people get to the application and start to interact

with it we see really, really good things about awareness and intent to

purchase," he said.

