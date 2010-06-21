Advanced Advertising 2.0: Lessons From CMO Kevin George

Kevin George brought belief in interactive-TV marketing from Unilever

to the parent company of Jim Beam, and wants marketers to bring him

more ideas.

"Push us," the global

chief marketing officer at Beam Global Spirits & Wine told

marketers at the Advanced Advertising 2.0 conference in New York Monday,

organized by Multichannel News and Broadcasting &

Cable magazines.

At Unilever, where he last was head of the deodorant and health care

business lines, George worked on about two dozen ITV campaigns. For Axe

body spray, a customized video-on-demand sponsorship on Adult Swim

drew created with Brightline

iTV drew so many viewers, it was the fifth-highest rated program

(out of 75) on that Cartoon Network late-night block. That was in 2005. The

video was about a fictional Alaska town called Ravenstoke that

doused itself in Axe to attract women, who came by the hundreds. (Watch the clip here.)

"If you're a 16-year-old boy, you love that," George said. Unilever

learned from that effort that "cleverly and thoughtfully placed content

in a digital VOD environment could get people to opt in -- we saw it in

far greater numbers than we saw online," he said.



Click here for the full article on Multichannel.com.