Advanced Advertising 2.0: Lessons From CMO Kevin George
Kevin George brought belief in interactive-TV marketing from Unilever
to the parent company of Jim Beam, and wants marketers to bring him
more ideas.
"Push us," the global
chief marketing officer at Beam Global Spirits & Wine told
marketers at the Advanced Advertising 2.0 conference in New York Monday,
organized by Multichannel News and Broadcasting &
Cable magazines.
At Unilever, where he last was head of the deodorant and health care
business lines, George worked on about two dozen ITV campaigns. For Axe
body spray, a customized video-on-demand sponsorship on Adult Swim
drew created with Brightline
iTV drew so many viewers, it was the fifth-highest rated program
(out of 75) on that Cartoon Network late-night block. That was in 2005. The
video was about a fictional Alaska town called Ravenstoke that
doused itself in Axe to attract women, who came by the hundreds. (Watch the clip here.)
"If you're a 16-year-old boy, you love that," George said. Unilever
learned from that effort that "cleverly and thoughtfully placed content
in a digital VOD environment could get people to opt in -- we saw it in
far greater numbers than we saw online," he said.
