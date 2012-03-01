Advanced Ads: Panel: Shifts at Canoe Won't Slow ITV Growth

New York -- Canoe

Ventures' recent shut-down of its interactive TV advertising business is not

the death knell to the ITV industry that everyone fears it is; in fact, it may

even propel the industry forward.

That was according

to the "What's Next for Interactive TV Ads?" panel, moderated by Mark Robichaux, Multichannel News editor in chief, during B&C/Multichannel

News' Advanced Advertising 5.0: Setting the 2012 Agenda here on Wednesday

afternoon.

"In terms of

Canoe, I don't think it affects anything from the advertising

perspective," said Mitch Oscar, executive VP, televisual applications for

MPG.

Oscar argued that

Canoe's constant attempts to change the ITV industry had forced everyone else

to wait around. "Canoe went to reinvent the wheel, so that everyone could

get to all the operators and agencies all together and get a good sense of what

was going on," said Oscar. "Canoe made everyone stand in line...we

can move forward now."

Jeff Siegel,

senior VP, worldwide advertising at Rovi, on the other hand, thought Canoe made

a valiant attempt to push the industry forward. "I'd love to have seen

Canoe succeed; I think it was the right idea," he said, although he agreed

that the loss of the company from the ITV world won't affect Rovi. "We

have our own business."

Canoe's loss is

everyone else's gain. A Harris poll conducted last year said 79% of TV viewers

want ITV programming and 73% want two-way interaction with advertising. Siegel

said that the initial aftermath of the Canoe announcement caused some

advertisers to wonder about the future of ITV. "That couldn't be further from

the truth," he said.

Peter Low, president & CEO of Ensequence, which helps companies build ITV

businesses, said that 20% consumers that have interactivity available will use

it. "That's a good number," said Low. "That 20% uses interactivity for 15-20

minutes... that's a good number." Low said that 15-20 minutes makes time-spent

viewing go up, which in turn helps ad rates grow.

Dave Del Beccaro,

president & CEO of Music Choice, said his company has developed a 24/7

interactive broadcast TV network called SWRV. "Everything that happens on the

television screen is a function of interactivity," said Del Beccaro. "Customers

interact through their tablets, through their [laptops], through their phones."

Del Beccaro said this summer Music Choice will be working with a major operator

that will allow the viewer to get access to "all the potential content that

could possibly make sense" for that particular show through their tablet or

phone and play it back through the VOD system on their

television. "The tablet and the phone is the technology," said Del

Beccaro, who argued that the industry should be embracing "second screen"

technology.

Kevin Smith, group

VP, spotlight integrated media sales for Comcast Spotlight -- who has executed

more than 1,000 ITV campaigns (Smith said it was closer to 2,000) for clients

and served over 2.7 billion impressions -- said the key is maximizing the value

of ITV and other integrated media campaigns. "What works the most out of

that integrated campaign?" said Smith. "I think we're learning what

that is."