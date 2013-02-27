Advanced Ads: Execs Say Better Measurement Top Pick for Development

Better creative

materials, unified pricing and a big second screen push.

These are among the

recommended keys to success in today's landscape woven through a panel Wednesday

titled "Full-Contact Marketing -- Using Interactive, VOD and Addressable

to Extend Linear Advertising." The session was part of the Advanced

Advertising conference at New York's Roosevelt Hotel that was sponsored by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

Moderator Todd Spangler,

technology editor of Multichannel News,

asked the group what one development they looked forward to over the next year.

Better measurement was a unanimous choice, but then individual answers emerged.

"Consistently

good creative," said Damon Williams, VP of programming and content

development for Music Choice. "If we're going to engage consumers across

platforms the creative really has to be good."

Later, talk turned

to pricing. "My guess is you'll see single pricing for all screens,"

said Jonathan Bokor, senior VP and director of advanced media for MediaVest.

"That is what several programmers have been indicating."

Of all platforms,

mobile deserves attention for one quality in particular, noted Warren Lapa,

group VP of digital products and business development for Time Warner Cable Media.

"If you hold a second screen ad in your hand, you can't skip that

ad," he said.

Tara Maitra, senior VP

and GM of content and media sales for TiVo, struck a highly optimistic note for

all attendees, arguing the sky is the limit with connected viewers and

consumers.

"If you erased

all advertising from life, people would miss it," she said, citing her own

fondness for shopping via tablet while watching TV content. "You want to

be marketed to. And you want efficient marketing."