Advanced Ads: Comcast's Jenckes Sees Plenty of ITV Ad Opportunities

New York -- Canoe's interactive television advertising business may have tipped over, but that doesn't mean the cable industry in general and Comcast in particular are left without a paddle in those marketing waters.

Comcast Cable senior vice president, general manager of video services Marcien Jenckes speaking here Wednesday afternoon during his keynote address at the Advanced Advertising event, "Setting the 2012 Agenda," sponsored by B&C and Multichannel News, made it clear that ITV ad opportunities abound.

He noted that just because Canoe last week announced its retreat from that part of the ad business in favor of concentrating its resources of video-on-demand opportunities "it's wrong to say we're not interested in ITV advertising, that we don't believe in it. That's patently not the case."

Jenckes pointed out that Comcast Spotlight, the MSO's ad sales arm, has been engaged in upward of 1,700 ITV campaigns that have delivered 4.5 billion impressions to date. He also noted that other MSOs -- he gave a shout-out to Cablevision for its "good work" with addressability -- have also been involved with ITV ads, delivering myriad messages, including tune-in spots and viewing reminders,prompts to purchase VOD movies from studios and requests for information about marketers' products and services.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.