Advanced Ads: AT&T AdWorks Drove Fox College Football With Interactive Campaign

New York -- When it came to boosting awareness of its 2012 college football slate, Fox Sports scored with a game plan that included an interactive media campaign with AT&T AdWorks.

The custom initiative on AT&T U-verse's advanced IPTV platform centered on a dedicated interactive channel, a sweepstakes and promotional and media support, said Chris Monteferrante, vice president of U-verse Media Sales, AT&T Adworks, during a keynote address here Wednesday afternoon at the Advanced Advertising conference, presented by Multichannel News and B&C.

With college pigskin presentations on Fox, FX, Fox Sports Regional Networks and its trio of Fox College Sports services, the programmer wanted to ensure that AT&T subscribers knew what channel(s) to tune in order to watch the most appealing matchup(s).

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.

