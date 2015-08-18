Advanced Ads: Allant Launches AAI

Allant has announced that it has launched its Advanced Advertising Insight (AAI) engine, which the provider of advanced TV technologies says will simplify the process of executing more precise ad targeting campaigns.

AAI allows advertisers and agencies to precisely define who they want to reach. “For example, advertisers and agencies could select women who have kids aged seven to 14, an annual household income of $50,000, live in select areas near a car dealer and have owned or leased an SUV for more than three years,” says Dave Irwin, president of Allant in a statement. “Allant brings all that information together and activates the next step, which is to provide the number of people who fall in the defined segment. Allant then adds a link of where these viewers watch TV, whether it is live, on a DVR, video-on-demand, or on other platforms.”

The company also notes that the process save time by providing audience counts across multiple distributors, such as cable, satellite or telecommunications providers, and by checking how many segment viewers the campaign reached.

Such campaigns are also much more effective than traditional buys, the company said.