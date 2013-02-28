Advanced Ads: Agencies Can't Wait for Multiplatform Measurement

New York - Consumers are already well down the road of watching video content on a range of connected devices -- and ad agencies have not had the luxury of waiting until single-source measures spanning TV, the Web and mobile are broadly available, said John Nitti, president of activation for media buyer Zenith.

Nitti, speaking at the Multichannel News/B&C Advanced Advertising conference Wednesday, said his team has been forced to put together a "patchwork" of data to be able to analyze consumption on various platforms: "We're working with a lot of partners to get a better quilt made."

"The consumer has less affinity to the consumption point and more affinity to the content," Nitti said. "Nielsen is the currency most used, so if they get there first that's good for the industry... but I'm also for pushing for other measurement platforms."

