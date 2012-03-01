Advanced Ads: Addressable Advertising Still Faces Hurdles

New York -- With the majority of marketers wanting to target

their advertisers in an age of increasing viewer fragmentation, panelists at

B&C/Multichannel News' Advanced Advertising event here Wednesday afternoon

addressed the question of "Mass vs. Individual – Which Really Sells Better?"

"Mass advertising is never going to go away," said Michael

Bologna, director of emerging communications for GroupM during the panel moderated by B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette. "You're never going to

see 100 percent of national TV advertising going to a targeted audience."

Looking at waste is a good starting point in leveraging

addressability, Bologna said, keeping in mind that one advertiser's waste – like

viewers outside the preferred 18-49 demo – could be another advertiser's

target. But though the industry has been slow to take advantage of

hyper-targeting – highlighted by Canoe shuttering its interactive TV adbusiness last week

– Bologna says there is blame to go around.

"We all need to commit to this, but it doesn't come without a

cost," he said. "We're just as much to blame for the slow adoption as the

operators and programmers."

Andrew Capone, senior VP of marketing & business development

at NCC argued that adoption depends on a rational marketplace for addressable

ads, like there is for traditional TV advertising at the upfronts.

"If the advanced advertising platform is to evolve, there

have to be generally accepted sales principles. It has to be a rational place to

do business, instead of a lurching test scenario that we've been operating in

for quite some time," he said.

More than reach, branded content environments are key

according to Greg D'Alba, president, CNN news networks and Turner digital ad

sales and marketing, who said that a consumer is more likely to buy content in

an environment in which it is shared.

"The notion of shared content within a community has never

been more valuable," he said. "If we push our content out to consumers the way they

want it, that's a value proposition that has to be defined by different

currency," than traditional CPMs that measure reach.

Weighing in on Canoe, Joe Noonan, COO of Viamedia said he

was disappointed to the advanced ads business close, expressing concern that

technology companies will begin to bypass cable operators and go directly to

the consumer, as they have started to do through apps like Shazam for TV.

"What we can be focused on as an industry more than anything

else is to consider the customer and what's important to them," he said. "We

have to solve some problems with customers in mind rather than engineers in

mind."

Bologna had less love lost for Canoe, saying, "National

advertisers are disappointed, but at the end of the day we have to move on,"

pointing out as Noonan did that the same applications can be used on tablets

and smartphones.

But as Rich Forester, VP, new business development national

advertising sales at DirecTV, noted, without cooperation among operators like

that attempted by Canoe, national campaigns miss that scale of reach – and it's

a hurdle that's not easy to get over.

"What we're really talking about is trying to make money in

the mass market one person at a time," he said. "I think each provider has to

get together with their own staffs to solve that problem."