Advanced Ad 2017: Data-Driven Ads Power Sales

NEW YORK—Viacom’s data-driven advertising platform Vantage is a prime example of the power of strong numbers, the company's head of marketing and partner solutions Sean Moran said at the Advanced Advertising spring event Monday.

At the opening keynote conversation with Broadcasting & Cable business editor Jon Lafayette, Moran pointed to a recent Vantage campaign with Toyota around its RAV 4 SUV, adding that the project not only delivered the promised audience and boosted consumer awareness of the product, it could lead to hard sales.

Vantage has grown from 30 clients about a year ago to more than 80 clients now, Moran said.

Moran said Toyota saw a 100% increase in the intent to purchase in the targeted audience.



