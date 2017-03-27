Advanced Ad 2017: Ad Industry Gets Behavioral

New York—Advertisers are taking a line from online powerhouses Amazon and Netflix, focusing more on behavioral and relational data and moving away from traditional demographics, according to a panel discussion at the Advanced Advertising spring event Monday.

“We are moving to a point in which demographics are an output rather than an input,” said 4C Insights CEO Lance Neuhauser at the “Affinities: A Deep Dive into Targeting Data” panel moderated by Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable editorial director Mark Robichaux. “Amazon and Netflix have some of the most advanced data infrastructures we’ve ever seen. Rarely will Amazon make recommendations against reach frequency.”

Acxiom executive VP of communications, TV & media Eric Schmitt said this type of marketing is nothing new in the industry overall.

“This is not new to the CMO, they’ve been doing one-to-one marketing on things other than demographics for a long time,” Schmitt said. “There is a burden on TV now to adapt and adapt quickly.”

But that shift will also require a new way to measure it. And the panelists added that could take several forms.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.