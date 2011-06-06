Adult Swim and Kia Bring Back Singles Program
Adult Swim and Kia Motors kicked off their highly successful Adult Swim Singles Program on Monday.
Sponsored
by Kia Motors' Soul, the 10-week program will feature new, unreleased
tracks from indie rock, rap, metal and pop artists that will be made
downloadable on Adult Swim's website at AdultSwim.com/singles.
As
well as the songs, Adult Swim has created videos for Mastodon and Best
Coast and has filmed interviews with Best Coast and Active Child, all of
which appear on the website. A special bonus track will be available on
August 16 from Cerebral Ballzy as well as a corresponding music video.
"Now
in its second year, our downloadable singles program has proven itself a
highly-successful vehicle to deliver great music and unique content to
our Adult Swim fans, while also offering a custom opportunity for our
advertising partner," said John O'Hara, EVP/general sales manager of
Adult Swim and Cartoon Network ad sales and marketing.
Full list of artists below:
Week 1(June 6) - Ford & Lopatin
Week 2 (June 14) - Best Coast
Week 3 (June 21) - How to Dress Well
Week 4 (June 28) - Mastodon
Week 5 (July 5) - Active Child
Week 6 (July 12) - The Tallest Man on Earth
Week 7 (July 19) - JJ feat. Ne-Yo
Week 8 (July 26) - The Rapture
Week 9 (August 2) - TBD
Week 10 (August 9) - El-P
Bonus Week (August 16) - Cerebral Ballzy
