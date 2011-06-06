Adult Swim and Kia Bring Back Singles Program

Adult Swim and Kia Motors kicked off their highly successful Adult Swim Singles Program on Monday.

Sponsored

by Kia Motors' Soul, the 10-week program will feature new, unreleased

tracks from indie rock, rap, metal and pop artists that will be made

downloadable on Adult Swim's website at AdultSwim.com/singles.

As

well as the songs, Adult Swim has created videos for Mastodon and Best

Coast and has filmed interviews with Best Coast and Active Child, all of

which appear on the website. A special bonus track will be available on

August 16 from Cerebral Ballzy as well as a corresponding music video.

"Now

in its second year, our downloadable singles program has proven itself a

highly-successful vehicle to deliver great music and unique content to

our Adult Swim fans, while also offering a custom opportunity for our

advertising partner," said John O'Hara, EVP/general sales manager of

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network ad sales and marketing.

Full list of artists below:

Week 1(June 6) - Ford & Lopatin

Week 2 (June 14) - Best Coast

Week 3 (June 21) - How to Dress Well

Week 4 (June 28) - Mastodon

Week 5 (July 5) - Active Child

Week 6 (July 12) - The Tallest Man on Earth

Week 7 (July 19) - JJ feat. Ne-Yo

Week 8 (July 26) - The Rapture

Week 9 (August 2) - TBD

Week 10 (August 9) - El-P

Bonus Week (August 16) - Cerebral Ballzy