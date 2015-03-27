Adobe: TV Everywhere Usage Ramps Up

Despite hurdles that keep some pay-TV subs from setting up TV Everywhere accounts, overall authenticated video usage has surged 467% over a 24-month period, according to Adobe’s latest report on U.S. digital video trends.

While major sporting events continue to serve as the primary TVE catalyst (three times as many TVE viewers watch sports than watch movies), viewership increases are being seen across multiple forms of content, covering areas such as broadcast and episodic cable, according to Adobe’s report. The study based its 2013-2014 findings on 191 billion total online video stats, 2.67 billion TVE authentications, and 250-plus sites and apps in the U.S. and Canada that served as TVE “access points.”

The analysis found that 12.5% of pay-TV subs were actively viewing TVE content in the fourth quarter of 2014, up from just 4.4% in the first quarter of 2013.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.