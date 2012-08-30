Adobe Punches Up 'TV Everywhere' System After Olympics Workout
Adobe Systems is introducing a second wave of
major new features for its TV Everywhere platform -- including tools to make
signing in easier for consumers -- after testing out elements of the 2.0
version with NBCUniversal during record-setting online-video viewing of the
2012 London Olympic Games.
Adobe Pass 2.0's enhancements include: auto-authentication
using cable modems; an option to present a temporary free preview to
subscribers who don't know or have forgotten their passwords; improved
scalability; and a forthcoming server-side application programming interface,
said senior product manager Todd Greenbaum.
The company, whose Flash multimedia player is widely used
for online video, first introduced Adobe
Pass in March 2011. The system now is integrated with 150 cable, satellite
and telco TV operators, which serve 98% of U.S. households.
