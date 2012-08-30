Adobe Punches Up 'TV Everywhere' System After Olympics Workout

Adobe Systems is introducing a second wave of

major new features for its TV Everywhere platform -- including tools to make

signing in easier for consumers -- after testing out elements of the 2.0

version with NBCUniversal during record-setting online-video viewing of the

2012 London Olympic Games.

Adobe Pass 2.0's enhancements include: auto-authentication

using cable modems; an option to present a temporary free preview to

subscribers who don't know or have forgotten their passwords; improved

scalability; and a forthcoming server-side application programming interface,

said senior product manager Todd Greenbaum.

The company, whose Flash multimedia player is widely used

for online video, first introduced Adobe

Pass in March 2011. The system now is integrated with 150 cable, satellite

and telco TV operators, which serve 98% of U.S. households.

