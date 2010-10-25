ADOBE Launches AIR 2.5
In
a move that should make it easier for developers to put together
application for TVs, PCs and mobile devices, Adobe released AIR 2.5 at
its developer's conference Adobe MAX in Los Angeles. New features
include support for smartphones, tablets and TVs powered by Google's
Android platform, iOS, Blackberry Tablet OS and desktops using Windows,
Macintosh and Linus operating systems.
"Samsung will be the first
to ship Adobe Air in its line of Samsun Smart TV devices" sometime in
2011, noted Anup Murarka, director of product marketing, Flash Platform,
Adobe in an interview. Acer, HTC, Motorola, RIM and others are also
expected to ship devices with AIR pre-installed later this year and in
2011.
The expansion of the AIR platform to additional
Android-based devices should make it easier for developers to put
together apps for all three screens-TVs, PCs and mobile devices. To
encourage that develo
