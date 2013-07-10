Adobe Anywhere Goes Live

After previewing its collaborative video production system at NAB in April of 2013, Adobe Systems has brought Adobe Anywhere for video production.

The product is designed to streamline video production by allowing virtual teams of talent to efficiently log, edit, share and finish video productions using standard networks and hardware.

As part of the launch, Adobe announced that CNN will be using the product.

"With our global news-gathering capability and multiple production centers around the world, CNN moves a lot of material in support of our video journalism," said Michael Koetter, senior vice president of media technology and development at Turner Broadcasting. "Just a couple years ago, worldwide access to our content as interoperable files was a huge milestone. Our next step is to make this access transparent. Adobe Anywhere promises to be a key technology in this strategy, allowing our journalists to seamlessly engage with content and collaborate on stories, regardless of location."

The current release of Adobe Anywhere will support the latest versions of Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Prelude CC that are available as part of Adobe Creative Cloud. Support for Adobe After Effects CC is slated to happen later in 2013 the company says.

"Video production has always been challenging because it's difficult for multiple editors to work on the same project and pass huge files back and forth across the Internet," said Jim Guerard, vice president of enterprise solutions, Adobe. "With Adobe Anywhere, these hassles are gone. Team members can work together with centralized media and assets, making it possible for remote users to work jointly on a project from virtually anywhere."

Adobe Anywhere software is hosted on-premise and installed on a cluster of servers that use the Adobe Anywhere Collaboration Hub and the Adobe Mercury Streaming Engine.

The Adobe Collaboration Hub contains all the project information and metadata, manages user access and allows multiple team members to access and work on the same project files simultaneously.

The Adobe Mercury Streaming Engine provides real-time streams that eliminates hours of time spent transferring large files and provides remote team members instant access to media files from anywhere.