Adobe Adds Features to Project Primetime Platform

Adobe Systems Incorporated has announced new

features for its Project Primetime platform for the delivery and monetization

of content across multiple platforms that include a new ad insertion service,

Adobe MediaWeaver, and the Primetime Media Player.





Adobe

has been rolling out new features for the Project Primetime platform all year

and with the addition of these two components is now making a beta version of

the technology available.





The

company also noted that it was working with some large customers, whom it

declined to name, on the beta version and the product will be widely available

in the first quarter of 2013.





The

Project Primetime solution is designed to help operators and programmers

capitalize on the rapidly growing consumption of video on Internet-connected

devices, notes Ashley Still,

director, product management, video solutions, Adobe.





In

a briefing, she cited projections that online TV and video advertising would

hit $28.7 billion by 2017 and that some 480 million homes in 40 countries would

be viewing TV and video content that year.





As

an illustration of the shifting consumer demand, Still also noted that Adobe

had seen the number of TV Everywhere video streams growing 10 times in the

first six months of 2012 among its clients.





"We

see this as a transformative opportunity" for the TV industry, noted Still,

adding that "this is a huge opportunity for incumbent broadcast content

providers or distributors."





But

companies still faced a number of challenges in terms of device fragmentation,

user experience and monetization that the completed version of Project

Primetime was designed to solve.





The

new components of the Project Primetime include Adobe MediaWeaver, which is a

new ad insertion service that places ads into live, linear, and VOD content. Using new

patent-pending technology, the company argues that it provides "unparalleled

control, flexibility and user experiences" that also includes extensive

features for targeting and reporting on audiences.





The

second new component, Primetime Media Player, allows TV content owners and

distributors to rely on a single workflow for content preparation, rights

management and streaming to eliminate platform fragmentation challenges and

maximize reach, Still noted.





The

player is also designed to reduce costs by tightly integrating with all

Primetime components including Adobe SiteCatalyst, Adobe AudienceManager and

Adobe Auditude.



