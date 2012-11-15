Adobe Adds Features to Project Primetime Platform
Adobe Systems Incorporated has announced new
features for its Project Primetime platform for the delivery and monetization
of content across multiple platforms that include a new ad insertion service,
Adobe MediaWeaver, and the Primetime Media Player.
Adobe
has been rolling out new features for the Project Primetime platform all year
and with the addition of these two components is now making a beta version of
the technology available.
The
company also noted that it was working with some large customers, whom it
declined to name, on the beta version and the product will be widely available
in the first quarter of 2013.
The
Project Primetime solution is designed to help operators and programmers
capitalize on the rapidly growing consumption of video on Internet-connected
devices, notes Ashley Still,
director, product management, video solutions, Adobe.
In
a briefing, she cited projections that online TV and video advertising would
hit $28.7 billion by 2017 and that some 480 million homes in 40 countries would
be viewing TV and video content that year.
As
an illustration of the shifting consumer demand, Still also noted that Adobe
had seen the number of TV Everywhere video streams growing 10 times in the
first six months of 2012 among its clients.
"We
see this as a transformative opportunity" for the TV industry, noted Still,
adding that "this is a huge opportunity for incumbent broadcast content
providers or distributors."
But
companies still faced a number of challenges in terms of device fragmentation,
user experience and monetization that the completed version of Project
Primetime was designed to solve.
The
new components of the Project Primetime include Adobe MediaWeaver, which is a
new ad insertion service that places ads into live, linear, and VOD content. Using new
patent-pending technology, the company argues that it provides "unparalleled
control, flexibility and user experiences" that also includes extensive
features for targeting and reporting on audiences.
The
second new component, Primetime Media Player, allows TV content owners and
distributors to rely on a single workflow for content preparation, rights
management and streaming to eliminate platform fragmentation challenges and
maximize reach, Still noted.
The
player is also designed to reduce costs by tightly integrating with all
Primetime components including Adobe SiteCatalyst, Adobe AudienceManager and
Adobe Auditude.
